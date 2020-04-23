‘Will boost our morale’: Medical fraternity welcomes legal shield

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:34 IST

Chandigarh: Medical fraternity from across Punjab and Chandigarh has hailed the Union government’s decision to make violence against healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus a non-bailable offence.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence with maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and ₹5 lakh fine, meeting a key demand of health professionals in the wake of recent attacks on them.

Dr Jagat Ram, director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, said: “It will surely boost the morale of the healthcare workers who were disappointed by the violence against the people of their ilk in the front line. The government has taken a step in the right direction and the PGIMER appreciates the concern shown towards us. It is for the betterment of society.”

The ordinance will also be invoked if healthcare personnel face harassment from their landlords or neighbours over suspicion that they may carry the coronavirus infection due to the nature of their work.

“By bringing the ordinance, the central government has provided a big relief to the doctors and other health workers. Doctors have been abused, beaten up, denied entry to their houses. The IMA whole-heatedly welcome this move and requests the state government to issue strict directions to police to implement the new provision,” said Punjab IMA president Dr Navjot Dahiya.

Echoing similar sentiments, director endocrinology, Fortis Hospital Mohali, Dr KP Singh, said the community will suffer if the people in the front line are not treated in the way they deserve. “Healthcare workers deserve to be protected so that they can render their duties in the best possible way. The aim of the medical professionals is to save lives and people on the forefront should not feel insure in such testing times,” he said.

Senior director and chief operating officer of Max Hospital Mohali, Col Harinder Singh Chahal (retd), said the ordinance has given a lot of confidence to the medical fraternity. “The healthcare workers are duty-bound to serve without discrimination, for which the cooperation and support from society is a fundamental need. During the pandemic, we have had incidents where they were harassed and even assaulted. The government has done the right thing by bringing in stringent punishment to those who perpetrate this outrage,” he said.

Principal of Government Medical College, Amritsar, Dr Sujata Sharma, said: “The doctors and health care staff are risking their lives and instead of appreciation, at times, they are assaulted. The ordinance approved by the President is a welcome move as it will provide security and to the medical professionals.”

Principal of Patiala’s Government Medical College, Dr Harjinder Singh, said the new legal provision will go a long way in boosting the morale of the medical professionals. “The stringent law will surely help curb attacks on medical professionals. However, it will be challenging to implement the legal provisions. The foremost thing is to ensure that the patients should be aware about not only the rights of medical professionals, but complexities and challenges we face in carrying out the medical procedures. Results will be much better if the communication gap between doctors and patients is minimised.”

Dr Vitull Gupta, a health activist from Bathinda, was of the view that the legal shield should be made a permanent feature and not just for the pandemic period. “The Epidemic Diseases (amendment) Ordinance 2020 is half-baked as provisions will last only till the pandemic crisis is on. There is a need to introduce a central Act to safeguard doctors and paramedical staff under all situations. In case of an attack on the medical staff, the state should be a complainant and the victimised doctor could be the witness in the case,” he said.