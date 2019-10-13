Will bring private bill for electoral reforms: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:34 IST

State president of Aam Aadmi party, Bhagwant Mann said he will bring a private bill on electoral reforms in the Parliament, that will bar sitting MLAs or MPs to contest the next election before their term concludes, or before the vidhan sabha or Parliament dissolves. He was campaigning for party candidate Santosh Kumar Gogi in Phagwara city of Kapurthala district.

The member of Parliament, Sangrur, said, “The current bypolls in Phagwara, Dakha and Jalalabad are not needed. An MLA or MP should not be allowed to contest the next election if his term is not complete. If he does contest, he must pay up the election expense. I also contested the election from Jalalaband, but if there was a law, then I would not be able to contest.”

He slammed former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Sukhbir has been saying he will contest the next assembly polls. This will lead to another bypoll for Ferozepur. Who will pay the election expense? This is why I will bring a private bill in the Parliament,” added Mann.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:34 IST