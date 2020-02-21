e-paper
Will take over underpasses after alignment of drains is fixed: GMDA

Feb 21, 2020
Rohit David
Rohit David
Gurugram: Drains in underpasses constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Gurugram city are mismatched in terms of capacity and alignment, according to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The development authority has now asked NHAI to align all drains in underpasses with the GMDA’s main drain so that rain water doesn’t flood the underpasses, before it takes over the underpasses.

In a coordination committee meeting between GMDA and various city agencies Thursday evening, the Gurugram authority asked the NHAI to submit drawings of all drains located beneath underpasses. VS Kundu, CEO, GMDA, said, “With capacity and alignment mismatch of the drains, pumping stations in the underpasses have to be set right. We will take over the underpasses after the alignment of drains is fixed.”

An NHAI official who was present at the meeting, on condition of anonymity, said the highways’ authority will coordinate with the GMDA and do the needful.

On the other hand, the NHAI consultant for the Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower and MG Road underpasses, Saurabh Singhal, said their drains have always been connected properly and whatever issue there is, will be solved. “All underpass drains constructed by us are connected with the correct drain. We don’t know which main drain the GMDA is talking about,” said Singhal.

The NHAI in June 2018 had written to GMDA, asking it to take over the underpasses for maintenance. “The maintenance of underpasses, built by the NHAI to decongest Rajiv Chowk, Signature Towers crossing, IFFCO Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk, will be handed over to the GMDA. The latter has to bear the cost of upkeep, but the ownership will remain with the highways authority,” the letter read. The GMDA, however, is yet to do the same.

“Taking over the underpasses is not an issue. The drains which have been made by the NHAI in the underpasses have not been aligned with the rest of the drainage system. This needs to be sorted out so that underpasses, which are to be made in the future, fall into a proper system,” said Kundu. GMDA officials said they are speaking with NHAI officials regarding the underpasses and drains not being connected with the main drains.

Experts said that the operations and maintenance of the underpasses and flyovers in the city belongs to NHAI for a period of four years after construction. If any crack or fault develops in the structure during that time, the NHAI’s contractor has to look into it.

The Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower and MG Road underpasses were made operational between 2017 and 2019.

Sudhir Krishna, former secretary, urban development, said, “The highways’ authority is rushing to give the underpasses to GMDA so that their contractors won’t have to maintain the structures. The underpass drains need to be properly connected and the GMDA should formulate a drainage map for the entire city.”

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, refused to comment on the matter.

