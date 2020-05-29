With 128 fresh Covid-19 infections, J&K tally rises to 2,164

cities

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 128 fresh COVID-19 infections, raising its tally to 2,164, officials said.

Of the new cases, 92 are from Kashmir and 36 from Jammu division.

In Kashmir, the fresh cases are from Anantnag, Kulgam, Srinagar, Kupwara, Shopian, Baramulla, and Pulwama districts, taking the total tally in the division to 1,728. The highest jump was recorded in Srinagar with 27 new cases while Kulgam reported 19 new cases followed by Kupwara and Pulwama with 18 and 13 infections respectively. There were single digit jumps in other districts of the Valley.

“58 out of 842 samples tested at CD Hospital were found to be positive. Among the positive cases, four are pregnant women from Anantnag ,” Dr Salim Khan said.

In Jammu division, new cases are from Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts.

This is for the third day in a row that the Union territory recorded more than 100 cases. On Thursday, 115 more people had tested postive for the disease and 162 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

70-yr-old man dies, death toll rises to 28

The sample of a 70-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Shopian, who had died in Srinagar on Thursday, has tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Officials said the man was admitted at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar on Wednesday with Pneumonia, underlying hypertension and diabetes mellitus.“He died on Thursday evening and now his sample report shows positive for SARS COV-2,” said Dr Salim Khan, nodal officer for Covid-19 in J&K.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 28. Of the total fatalities, 25 are from Kashmir division and three from Jammu division.

Also, 16 more patients were discharged– five from Jammu division and 11 from Kashmir. So far, 875 people have recovered in J&K. At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 929 and 332 are in Jammu.

Till date, 1.58 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance—34,495 in home quarantine, 54 in hospital quarantine and 41,525 under home surveillance. Besides these, 81,410 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.