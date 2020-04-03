e-paper
Home / Cities / With 8 new Covid-19 cases, coronavirus count rises to 43 in Haryana

With 8 new Covid-19 cases, coronavirus count rises to 43 in Haryana

Five of the eight attended the Tablighi Jamaat event and were in quarantine in Gurugram, Nuh

cities Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
CHANDIGARH: With eight new cases, the number of Covid-19 patients has gone up to 43 in Haryana on Friday.

According to a bulletin of the state health department, Gurugram district, which had 10 cases on Thursday, accounted for the five new cases. Two of the five are from Maharashtra and had visited the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin in Delhi, while one is from Uttar Pradesh.

Three men from Kerala who attended the Tablighi event and were quarantined in Nuh have also tested positive.

Faridabad has six positive cases, Panipat and Palwal four each, Sirsa and Ambala three each, Panchkula two and Hisar, Sonepat and Rohtak, one each.

The bulletin said that 13 coronavirus patients have been treated and discharged so far, taking the number of active patients in the state to 30.

