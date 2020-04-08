With restrictions in place, Baddi medicine production dips by 80%

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 22:03 IST

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in the manufacture of medicines in Baddi, the hub of this industry in the region, say that their production has dropped by 80% to only 20% of what it was before the lockdown and the curfew.

“Despite being counted among essential services, the industry is facing the problem of transport and shortage of manpower,” said Rajesh Gupta, president, Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association, adding that the impact of such low production would be felt in June, once demand picked up.

According to the association, there are 300 drug manufacturing units in Baddi, of which 225 (75%) are MSMEs and have between 70-500 employees.

Gupta added that the association had also written a letter to Himachal Pradesh chief minister, which says, “Trucks are not available for MSMEs and as such units have not been able to send medicines to other states. Raw material procurement is also not happening after the lockdown was announced.” The letter adds, “Members of the managerial staff have also not been able to report on duty as they have not been able to cross the borders from the tricity of Chandigarh.”

Gupta added that on their appeal, a one-time pass for 14 days was issued to such staffers, but now all hotels in the town were full and most units could not accommodate required number of employees.

In some areas of the town, landlords and local residents were not allowing people to move out due to the fear of infection, he claimed.

“There are practical problems which need to be resolved so that units become fully functional,” Gupta said, adding that demand had also dropped due to the discontinuation of Out-Patient Department (OPD) services across hospitals.