With Sasikala's blessing, AMMK vows to make Dhinakaran Tamil Nadu CM
- The resolution appears to indicate that the AMMK will face the upcoming Assembly polls alone.
The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in its general council meeting held on Thursday vowed to make its founder TTV Dhinakaran Tamil Nadu's chief minister in the upcoming polls with the ‘blessings’ of his aunt VK Sasikala. The resolution appears to indicate that they will face the Assembly elections in April-May alone.
It was one of the 14 resolutions passed by the fledgeling party which was floated by Dhinakaran in 2018 with a breakaway faction of Sasikala’s supporters after the duo was expelled from the AIADMK in 2017.
The AMMK also resolved to reclaim the AIADMK from ‘the wrong hands’ which is currently in the dual leadership of chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam.
Also read: Pakistan stays in FATF ‘grey list’, given June deadline to implement action plan
Sasikala, late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide, returned to Chennai earlier this month after serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case in Bengaluru. She briefly held the reins of the AIADMK before her conviction and on her return has called for the ‘loyal cadre of Jayalalithaa’ to be united to fight their common enemy the DMK.
Sasikala has positioned herself as Jayalalithaa’s true heir and continues to identify herself as the AIADMK's general secretary and uses the party flag. The AMMK wants Sasikala to take back her post in the AIADMK and merge the factions. The AIADMK, however, has stonewalled Sasikala and her family and has categorically rejected taking her back and the idea of a merger with the AMMK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Day 3: Exam was easier than previous years, say students in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamia Millia Islamia opens for some students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paying 30% cess on hiked water tariff a bane for Chandigarh residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former MP Tanwar launches Apna Bharat Morcha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC seeks details of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs from trial courts, govts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking panchayat polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No coercive action against ex-cricketer Yuvraj till further orders: HC to Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
244 species spotted on Big Bird Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen gets online task to 'kill someone', goes missing after attacking woman
- The boy's link with the online platform came to light after police officials went through his mobile phone on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Transporters to join nationwide strike; essential supply won’t be affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over DGP’s extension: Vij quotes tenure policy orders to defend his stance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Another admission round likely for FYJC aspirants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refurbished cell at Arthur Road jail awaits high-profile inmate like Nirav Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Feb was the hottest in 50 years for Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana MC’s dairy shifting project hits another roadblock as gram sabha denies giving land to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox