File photo: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.(PTI )
With Sasikala's blessing, AMMK vows to make Dhinakaran Tamil Nadu CM

  • The resolution appears to indicate that the AMMK will face the upcoming Assembly polls alone.
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:21 PM IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in its general council meeting held on Thursday vowed to make its founder TTV Dhinakaran Tamil Nadu's chief minister in the upcoming polls with the ‘blessings’ of his aunt VK Sasikala. The resolution appears to indicate that they will face the Assembly elections in April-May alone.

It was one of the 14 resolutions passed by the fledgeling party which was floated by Dhinakaran in 2018 with a breakaway faction of Sasikala’s supporters after the duo was expelled from the AIADMK in 2017.

The AMMK also resolved to reclaim the AIADMK from ‘the wrong hands’ which is currently in the dual leadership of chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam.

Sasikala, late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide, returned to Chennai earlier this month after serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case in Bengaluru. She briefly held the reins of the AIADMK before her conviction and on her return has called for the ‘loyal cadre of Jayalalithaa’ to be united to fight their common enemy the DMK.

Sasikala has positioned herself as Jayalalithaa’s true heir and continues to identify herself as the AIADMK's general secretary and uses the party flag. The AMMK wants Sasikala to take back her post in the AIADMK and merge the factions. The AIADMK, however, has stonewalled Sasikala and her family and has categorically rejected taking her back and the idea of a merger with the AMMK.

