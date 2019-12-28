Woman among 4 held for bank employee’s murder in Panipat

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:39 IST

Police arrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedly murdering a private bank employee in Bharat Nagar locality of Panipat town.

The accused were identified as Sunita of Bharat Nagar, her son Vijay Kumar and his friends Gaurav of Garhi Sikandarpur and Arvind Kumar of Ramnagar of Panipat. The fifth accused Paras of Panpat was still at large.

The police said the deceased Aslam Khan (27), a resident of Sabit Nagar in Nekpur village of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, was working as doorstep banking officer with Bandhan Bank in Model Town of Panipat.

Aslam’s half-burnt body was found near a drain on Kutani road on Thursday.

Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Kumar Vats said during the investigation the police suspected the involvement of Sunia and her son as they had taken a loan from Bandhan Bank and Aslam used to visit them for recovery.

Aslam was missing since December 24 after he had gone for the recovery of installments from loanees.

The accused told the police that Sunita and others called him to their house to pay loan installment, the DSP said. When they noticed that he was carrying ₹90,000, they decided to kill him. They hit him with a stone and strangulated him to death and snatched his money and mobile phone, he added.

Later in the night they took his body in an auto-rickshaw near a drain in Raja Khedi village and set it fire to hide his identity. On Thursday, villagers spotted the body and informed the police.

A case was registered under Sections 396, 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were being made to arrest the another accused Paras, the DSP said.

The accused were produced in court that sent to four-day police remand.