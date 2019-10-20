Woman claims sexual assault by colleague at house party; accused on the run

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:53 IST

PUNE A man working at a financial technology company in Wadgaonsheri has been booked by Pune police for allegedly raping his female colleague while she was asleep. The incident took place on October 13.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the 31-year-old woman. She told the police that they were at a house party in Dynamic Linea society in Handewadi, Hadapsar, when the incident took place.

“We are yet to arrest the accused. He is on the run,” said senior police inspector Murlidhar Karape of Kondhwa police station.

The two work at the same company and were among the many people attending the party, according to the complainant. While some people left, the woman slept on the couch in the living room of the house as she had consumed alcohol. She was awoken by the man sexually assaulting her, she told the police.

The complainant approached the police four-five days after the incident and a case in the matter was registered on Friday.

A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station against the accused.

