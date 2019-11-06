e-paper
Woman constable accuses SHO of harassment

  Nov 06, 2019
A woman constable posted at the Kakod police station in Bulandshahr has alleged that her SHO is harassing her after she refused to accept his ‘friendship request’.

SSP (Bulandshahr) Santosh Kumar Singh has ordered an inquiry into the case. “Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the probe finding,” he said.

A video, in which the woman constable has narrated her ordeal, has gone viral in social media. The constable said she is posted at the Kakod police station for the past two years and SHO Durgesh Mishra, who joined two months ago, posted her in the Anti-Romeo Squad along with other cops.

The constable said she sent him work related text messages from her personal phone, but the SHO started sending her objectionable messages. After the woman blocked his number, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences.

The woman added that the SHO also insisted that she accepts his ‘friendship request’ and also called her at his home. She also alleged that the SHO and a few staff were involved in harassing cops belonging to other castes and demanded action against them.

