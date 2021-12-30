Woman dies in Mumbai hospital 15 days after being set on fire by husband

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:43 IST

Ayesha Nadak, 25, a resident of Nallasopara, who was set on fire by her husband Musibal Rehman Nadak, 30, on December 13, died at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Monday. The mother of two had been in critical condition for 15 days after she suffered 55% burns when her husband poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

Musibal and two others have been arrested for murder by the Tulinj police while one more accused is yet to be arrested.

Musibal worked as a helper at a catering company while Ayesha worked at a Vasai factory, said Shashikant Awaghade, assistant inspector, Tulinj police station. They resided at Ekta Nagar,Behari Mohalla,Tulinj, Nallasopara. “Musibal would often demand money from Ayesha, and there would be regular arguments on this issue. On Friday, a similar argument ensued, and Ayesha refused to give him money as she had to buy groceries for the family,” said the officer.

“Musibal got angry and left the house. He returned after a few hours with his brothers Shakeel, Akhil and Sohail, and again an argument ensued. Musibal had carried along a bottle of petrol, and he poured the fuel on Ayesha and set her on fire. Hearing her screams, the neighbours admitted her to a local hospital, and she was later shifted to Nair Hospital where she died on Monday,” said Awaghade.

“We had arrested Musibal earlier under section 307 (attempt to murder), and now he is booked under sections 302 (murder) and 498(a) (harassing a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Vasai court has remanded him, and the two other accused Shakeel and Akhil, to police custody. We are yet to arrest Sohail,” said Awaghade.