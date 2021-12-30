e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Woman dies in Mumbai hospital 15 days after being set on fire by husband

Woman dies in Mumbai hospital 15 days after being set on fire by husband

Her husband has been arrested and booked for murder

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:43 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
The couple had an argument over money, following which her husband poured petrol on her and set her on fire.
The couple had an argument over money, following which her husband poured petrol on her and set her on fire. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Ayesha Nadak, 25, a resident of Nallasopara, who was set on fire by her husband Musibal Rehman Nadak, 30, on December 13, died at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Monday. The mother of two had been in critical condition for 15 days after she suffered 55% burns when her husband poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

Musibal and two others have been arrested for murder by the Tulinj police while one more accused is yet to be arrested.

Musibal worked as a helper at a catering company while Ayesha worked at a Vasai factory, said Shashikant Awaghade, assistant inspector, Tulinj police station. They resided at Ekta Nagar,Behari Mohalla,Tulinj, Nallasopara. “Musibal would often demand money from Ayesha, and there would be regular arguments on this issue. On Friday, a similar argument ensued, and Ayesha refused to give him money as she had to buy groceries for the family,” said the officer.

“Musibal got angry and left the house. He returned after a few hours with his brothers Shakeel, Akhil and Sohail, and again an argument ensued. Musibal had carried along a bottle of petrol, and he poured the fuel on Ayesha and set her on fire. Hearing her screams, the neighbours admitted her to a local hospital, and she was later shifted to Nair Hospital where she died on Monday,” said Awaghade.

“We had arrested Musibal earlier under section 307 (attempt to murder), and now he is booked under sections 302 (murder) and 498(a) (harassing a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Vasai court has remanded him, and the two other accused Shakeel and Akhil, to police custody. We are yet to arrest Sohail,” said Awaghade.

top news
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In