e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 22, 2019

Woman dies, husband, son critical as roof collapses in Phagwara

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old woman died while her husband and son sustained serious injuries after the roof of their house in Bhagatpura locality collapsed here on Saturday morning.  The deceased has been identified as Rekha Devi, while her husband Barjesh Kumar (30) and son Shobit Tiwari (6) sustained injuries. The roof of their rented house collapsed around 4:30am when the family was asleep. The family members were taken to the civil hospital by the police with the help of local councillors where the woman was declared dead. The condition of Barjesh and Shobit is stated to be critical.

 

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 00:02 IST

tags
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanThe Zoya Factor Movie ReviewThe Family Man ReviewRadhika ApteSourav GangulyShikhar DhawanBigg Boss 13iPhone 11New Motor Vehicles ActMS DhoniDeepika PadukonePankaj TripathiMahesh Bhatt BirthdayAmit Panghal
Top News
latest news
India News
cities
don't miss