Woman dies, husband, son critical as roof collapses in Phagwara

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:02 IST

A 30-year-old woman died while her husband and son sustained serious injuries after the roof of their house in Bhagatpura locality collapsed here on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rekha Devi, while her husband Barjesh Kumar (30) and son Shobit Tiwari (6) sustained injuries. The roof of their rented house collapsed around 4:30am when the family was asleep. The family members were taken to the civil hospital by the police with the help of local councillors where the woman was declared dead. The condition of Barjesh and Shobit is stated to be critical.

