Woman found dead in Kharar complex was strangled; murder case registered

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:53 IST

Police have initiated a murder probe into the death of a 35-year-old woman at Desumajra, Kharar, on December 12 after the autopsy revealed that she was strangled to death.

The deceased, identified as Sharanjeet Kaur, was a resident of Rasulpur village of Fatehgarh Sahib. Her body was found under a table inside the office of her coaching centre that was locked from outside.

She is survived by her husband, Paramjeet Singh, who works at a private firm in Fatehgarh Sahib, and two children.

“The preliminary postmortem report has stated that the woman was strangled, so a case of murder has been registered,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

SUSPICION ON PARTNER

The deceased’s husband Paramjeet told the police that Sharanjeet had opened a coaching centre in Desumajra two months ago in partnership with one Gurpreet Singh of Fazilka, and their office was under renovation.

Sharanjeet’s grandmother Gurmeet Kaur of Badhmajra, accused Gurpreet of killing her, as she was planning to end the partnership. He has been missing since Sharanjeet was found dead.

PARTNER WAS THE LAST TO MEET HER

Sources in the police said Sharanjeet and Gurpreet were suspected of running an immigration consultancy under the garb of a coaching centre.

A day before she died, police had picked up their laptop to check their records, and Sharanjeet had planned to go to the police station to get it back.

Police said the CCTV footage of the coaching centre showed Gurpreet entering the premises at 11.40am and leaving at 12.24pm on December 12.

The same day, Sharanjeet’s employees Gurdeep and Esha called her over the phone around 11.45am.

Sharanjeet had told them that Gurpreet was in the office and she was going to the police station with him.

When they reached office, they found her Honda Activa parked outside the office, while the premises were locked from outside. They called her husband to the spot, and broke open the door. On stepping inside, they found Sharanjeet unconscious under a table.

Police had rushed her to Kharar civil hospital where she was declared brought dead.

While initially police had initiated inquest proceedings, following the autopsy report, a case under Section 302 (murder) the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kharar police station on Monday.