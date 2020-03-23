Woman found dead in Vishnu Garden; husband, in-laws booked

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 21:35 IST

Gurugram: A 27-year-old woman was found dead in suspicious circumstances at her rented house in Vishnu Garden in Rajendra Park area on Sunday night. The police have booked four people, including her husband and parents-in-law, on charges of dowry death after her father alleged that she was subjected to continued harassment over dowry related matters.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 10pm after a neighbour of the victim called the police control room. The police said the couple had moved to Gurugram from Delhi three weeks ago.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the victim had injury marks on the neck. “It is not certain if she was strangled to death or it is a case of suicide. The victim’s husband is at large and the police are trying to ascertain his whereabouts,” said the official.

The police said preliminary probe revealed that the woman, a native of Rajasthan, had married a Delhi-based man in 2014. The couple has a four-year-old son.

The woman’s father told the police that her in-laws often chided her over dowry. “Her father alleged that her in-laws harassed and tortured her, and her husband also used to assault her. He alleged that she was murdered after a confrontation,” said the police official.

Pankaj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Rajendra Park police station, said that on the statement of the woman’s father, the police have booked her husband, her parents-in-law and her sister-in-law. “We are verifying the allegations. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” said the SHO.

The police said that the cause of death would be established after the post-mortem report is received. A case was registered against the suspects under Section 304-B (dowry death) of Indian Penal Code at Rajendra Park police station on Sunday, said the police.