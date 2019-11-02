Woman gang raped in front of kin, video of act posted online

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 21:12 IST

A woman was allegedly raped by six men in front of her brother-in-law and the accused filmed the whole act and posted it online, in Mau police station area of in Chitrakoot on October 28, police said.

The rape survivor, who kept silent after police refused to entertain her complaint, approached the superintendent of police (SP) of Chitrakoot after the gang rape video went viral and her brother saw it. On the SP’s order, her FIR was registered on Friday night.

Chitrakoot police have arrested three of four accused named in the FIR and were conducting raids for the remaining three.

“We have identified all the accused and three have been arrested; the arrested accused have confessed to committing the gang rape,” said Manoj Jha, SP Chitrakoot.

The victim was going to a relative’s place with her brother-in-law. They were accosted by the six men, who tied the brother-in-law to a tree and took turns to rape her, said the FIR.

SHO, Mau, Arun Pathak said the accused filmed the act and posted the video clip online. He said the victim has undergone medical examination. But the victim told the SP, Chitrakoot that she was scolded and forced to leave the police station when she approached the Mau police station with her complaint.

She met SP Chitrakoot on Friday with her family members after the clip went viral.

The officer ordered immediate registration of the FIR against four identified men -- Viky, Kuldeep, DJ and Kartoos -- and two unidentified men and ensured arrest of three accused, who are residents of Mau town.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 21:12 IST