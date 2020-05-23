e-paper
Woman held for extortion in name of police in Kashmir's Kulgam

Woman held for extortion in name of police in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Mehbooba Banu of Kadder was arrested in connection with a complaint that she had allegedly extorted money from a person on the pretext of getting him released from the police.

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a woman for extortion in the name of police in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

Mehbooba Banu of Kadder was arrested in connection with a complaint that she had allegedly extorted money from a person on the pretext of getting him released from the police.

“One Nazir of Tungdunoo had been called by police for questioning in connection with a militancy related input. When nothing surfaced against him, he was allowed to proceed home without charges,” a police spokesperson said.

However, Mehbooba along with her family members approached Nazir claiming that the police was going to detain him again and to prevent that he should pay her ₹1 lakh which she would give to the cops. Nazir and his family then somehow collected ₹80,000 and gave it to the accused.

“Apprehending that Nazir’s family might approach the police, the woman sent two of her mask-sporting relatives to Nazir’s house in the night who threatened them not to tell the cops,” the police spokesperson said.

However, the police received the extortion complaint and registered a case under Sections 420, 451, 500, 506, 109 and 34 of the IPC against the accused.

“The woman who took the money from the poor family by dishonest and fraudulent means has been arrested. Investigation is on and more arrests shall follow,” the spokesperson added.

The police have requested the public to report all cases of extortion.

“We have a zero tolerance policy against extortion, especially when it is being done in the name of police. Any citizen can call up SP Kulgam directly on his phone number 84930-51292 to report such cases. Their identity shall be kept confidential,” the official said.

