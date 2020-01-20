Woman JBT teacher shot dead by father-in-law in Kaithal

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:05 IST

A 40-year-old woman JBT teacher was allegedly shot dead by her father-in-law over a family dispute in Bhagat Singh Colony of Kaithal town on Sunday night.

The deceased Manju Rani, who was posted at Government Primary School in Huda colony of Kaithal, is survived by her two teenaged sons and husband.

The woman’s brother, Sanjay Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that an altercation broke out on Sunday night between Manju, her husband and her father-in-law Lal Singh, who is an ex-servicemen. In a fit of rage, Lal Singh opened fire at Manju from his licensed gun. A bullet hit her head, killing her on the spot.

Kumar said the accused fled the spot soon after the incident.

Kaithal civil lines police station in-charge Birbhan Singh said that preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place due to a family dispute. He added that the accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

He said that the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem and efforts were being made to arrest the accused.