Woman killed, husband and daughter injured as BSF bus hits scooter on Lodhi Road flyover

A 28-year-old woman was killed while her husband and daughter were injured when a Border Security Force bus hit the scooter they were travelling on at the Lodhi Road flyover on Wednesday morning. The couple was on their way to Connaught Place with their seven-year-old daughter. Police have arrested the bus driver.

The dead woman has been identified as Nelofar, a resident of Madangir. Police said the woman and her husband Jamil Alam, 39, a hawker, were taking their daughter to Kalavati hospital when the bus hit their scooter.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Chinmoy Biswal said they received a call at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station around 11 am reporting the accident. A police team that reached the spot found a scooter and a bus on the spot. “A woman was lying unconscious under the bus. The CATS ambulance staff had pronounced her dead on the spot. Enquiry revealed that a man and a child who were also travelling on the scooter had been rushed to hospital,” Biswal said.

The driver of the bus, head constable Ramesh Chander Sharma was arrested from the accident spot.

The DCP said the woman’s body was sent for autopsy. The police team then reached the hospital and found while Alam had survived with non-fatal injuries, his daughter, Khushi, had suffered serious injuries.

“In his statement, Alam told us that the accident took place when he was riding down the flyover. The BSF bus that was headed towards Pragati Maidan to drop the BSF personnel from Tigri, hit their scooter from behind. Based on Alam’s statement a case of rash driving and for causing death due to negligence was registered against Sharma. We have also impounded the bus and BSF officers were informed about the accident,” the officer said.

The accident also resulted in heavy traffic jam in the area. Additional traffic police personnel had to be deployed in the area to clear the traffic, officer said.

