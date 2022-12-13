Woman robbed at gunpoint in Ghaziabad, probe on| VIDEO

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Ghaziabad's Loni area on Monday afternoon. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the accused can be seen rushing towards the woman with what appears to be a gun in his hand. He prompted the woman to first drop her chain and then took her mobile phone.

According to Loni DSP (deputy superintendent of police) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, a case of robbery has been registered at the Loni police station and a team has been formed to arrest the accused. “The accused is yet to be identified and the investigation is underway,” the DSP added.

In another incident, the Ghaziabad Police arrested a man for dancing on a highway and blocking the traffic. The police also seized the man's car and registered a case at the Kaushambi police station. In the video in question, recorded last weej, those involved were seen dancing to a Bollywood song for what was reported to be a birthday celebration.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media on December 10, in which a man and two women were dancing on the elevated road by blocking the public road, a case was registered at the police station in Kaushambi. A man was arrested and the car was impounded," the Ghaziabad Police tweeted in Hindi.

