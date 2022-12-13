NGT seeks report on violation of norms in Gzb’s Siddharth Vihar housing scheme

Ghaziabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the formation of a joint committee and has asked for a report in one month’s time in the wake of a petition that alleged lack of amenities and resulting pollution at Uttar Pradesh Avas Vikas Parishad’s Siddharth Vihar scheme in Ghaziabad.

The Siddharth Vihar scheme is an upcoming project by the Avas Vikas Parishad near the NH-9 (National Highway) adjacent to Vijay Nagar. According to officials, the project is spread over an area of about 700 acres and is being developed by the parishad along with private developers.

“Some of the projects have been completed and allowed to be occupied but they are in violation of environmental laws. No green belts have been developed nor sewage treatment plants been installed and the constructions are causing air pollution. Some of the projects are still under construction,” petitioner Sanjeev Kumar said in his plea.

The NGT, during a hearing on December 6, directed the formation of a joint committee comprising officials from the UP Pollution Control Board (UP-PCB) and also the district magistrate, Ghaziabad, and sought a report within one month.

“The report, besides covering issues such as sewage treatment plants and plantation of trees, may also provide the status of existing infrastructure in the area to transport treated sewage and solid waste collection at identified sites,” the tribunal said in its order.

Officials of the UP-PCB, who are also one of the respondents, said that they have received a copy of the order.

“A joint committee will be formed as directed and an inspection report on the points raised by the NGT will be completed within the stipulated time frame. The report will be submitted before the NGT,” said Utsav Sharma, UP-PCB regional officer.

Rakesh Chandra, a superintendent engineer of the parishad, said that the scheme is spread over an area of about 700 acres. “The project covers around 60% of the area. The scheme is still under development and many group housing projects have been completed or are under construction by private developers. They are responsible for developing the facilities as per norms, while the parishad has also developed facilities,” he said.

Siddharth Vihar is also close to the Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s landfill site, which has about 491,000 metric tonnes of solid waste and its bioremediation was taken up on the directions of the tribunal in the year 2020.

