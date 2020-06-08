e-paper
Woman robbed of earrings at Dakha village in Ludhiana

Miscreants have been captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area and police are trying to trace them

cities Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A CCTV grab showing the snatchers passing the area.
A CCTV grab showing the snatchers passing the area.(HT PHOTO)
         

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a woman of her gold earrings at Dakha village here on Monday afternoon and fled from the spot. The miscreants have been captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Victim Rani, 48, of Dakha village, said she, along with her mother-in-law, had gone to fields to bring fodder for cattle. When they were returning home, two motorcycle-borne miscreants turned up there and snatched her gold earrings and fled from the spot.

The woman added the miscreants had already removed number plates from their vehicle.

ASI Hardeep Singh, investigating the case, said two miscreants with their faces covered with a piece of cloth were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. The police are trying to identify the accused, he said.

