Woman’s body found near train track in Agra

The body of a 20-year-old woman was found near the train track in an area that falls under the Barhan police station of Agra district on Thursday, said police. Her family members raised the apprehension of loot in moving train, as her purse, mobile phone and other belongings were missing, said cops.

The woman, working in Pantnagar, was on her way to meet her parents, residents of Kalindi Vihar in the trans-Yamuna area of Agra, when she met with some mishap, said police. Her family members told cops that they spoke to her at around 11 pm on Wednesday night while she was in the train.

Station house officer for the Government Railway Police (GRP) Tundla, Vijay Nirmesh, said that the body had been handed over to the woman’s family after post-mortem examination. “No complaint has been lodged by her family so far,” he said on Friday.

Earlier, on Thursday, SP Agra (west) Ravi Kumar had said, “We don’t know the reason behind her death. The post-mortem examination report is awaited to move further in the case.” He had also said that an FIR would be registered if the victim’s kin submitted a complaint.

To recall, about a month ago, a mother and daughter duo was found dead on the train track in Mathura. They lost their lives after falling from the train while giving chase to miscreants who had looted their bag.

