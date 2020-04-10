In Hisar, women enrolled under NRLM are churning out 70 PPE kits daily

cities

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 00:21 IST

In five small villages of Hisar, at least 25 women are spending hours on their sewing machines.

They are playing their part in the fight against coronavirus by preparing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for the medics working on the frontline.

These women from Rawat Khera, Tayal, Kheri Jalab, Koth Kalan and Kanwari villages are enrolled under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and are churning out up to 70 kits everyday.

So far, the local administration has received 250 such kits, which will be distributed to the doctors who are testing the samples of Covid-19 patients.

NRLM project manager Virender Sheoran said they bought the raw material for PPE kits from three different places with consent of a team of doctors and local administration.

“We brought the material from Hansi, Rohtak and Bhiwani. The material is quite robust in terms of prevention from the virus. A team of principal medical officer selected the best material available,” he added.

“We faced some hiccups initially as our previous model got rejected. But, after a thorough discussion, we prepared another fresh model, which even doctors accepted. Our target is to make at least 3,000 such kits,” Sheoran said.

He said the total production cost is ₹610 and the retail price would be ₹850. “The women who are making these kits are also getting paid,” he added.

Hisar deputy commissioner (DC) Priyanka Sonia said, “Though we have sufficient PPE kits for the doctors, to rule out any possibility of shortage, we have enrolled NRLM women to make more such kits. After a few hurdles, they finally came up with a prototype. One single woman is making about four to five PPE kits daily. These kits will help the doctors if the number of Covid-19 patients shoots up in Hisar.”