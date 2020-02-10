e-paper
Home / Cities / Yadav Singh picked up by CBI in connection with January, 2018 case

Yadav Singh picked up by CBI in connection with January, 2018 case

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Ghaziabad:

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Monday said they had picked up Yadav Singh, the suspended chief engineer of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities, from Ghaziabad in connection with an FIR lodged against him in January, 2018.

Singh, who was earlier sent to judicial custody in connection with cases against him, had been granted bail by the Supreme Court in October last year and had come out of Dasna jail.

On Monday, he had gone to the CBI court in Ghaziabad for hearing in one of his cases. The CBI sources said he was picked up by a CBI team from outside the court complex on Monday afternoon.

“Yadav Singh has been arrested in connection with an FIR lodged against him on January 17, 2018, by a special task force unit in Delhi,” said a CBI spokesperson.

They said the FIR against Yadav Singh names six officials of different private firms and other unidentified persons, besides Singh himself. The FIR is registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under section 120b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

Sources said a CBI team picked up Yadav Singh after he visited court and had come out along with his wife Kusum Lata. When she questioned, they told her they were taking him for questioning in connection with a case.

The January, 2018, FIR states Yadav Singh allegedly awarded different contracts related to water, electrical works, maintenance to certain firms in alleged connivance with officials of the Noida authority as well as officials of these private firms. It is alleged the projects were awarded during different periods from 2007 to 2012.

The FIR has details of different contracts allegedly awarded by Singh at exorbitant rates. Some of the firms were not eligible to get contracts.

Earlier in September, 2018, a CBI court in Ghaziabad had framed charges against Singh and several other persons, including some of his family members, in connection with a case related to disproportionate assets estimated around Rs 23 crore. In September, 2018, his wife Kusum Lata had appeared before the Ghaziabad court in connection with cases against her.

