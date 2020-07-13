e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Yamunanagar blind murder case solved, victim’s neighbour arrested

Yamunanagar blind murder case solved, victim’s neighbour arrested

Had barged into the house of railway staffer under influence with an intention of robbery; committed sexual crime in a fit of rage, say police

cities Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:58 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

Nearly three weeks after the mutilated body of a railway employee was found at her house in Yamunanagar, police arrested her 34-year-old neighbour, who confessed to his crime.

Addressing mediapersons on Monday, Yamunanagar superintendent of police (SP) Kamaldeep Goyal said, “A team of special detective unit had on Sunday managed to arrest the accused from Jawahar Colony.”

The accused, who is already convicted of murder, had shoved a bottle into the victim’s private parts, the police said.

SP Goyal said, “Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code will be added to the FIR. We are waiting for the forensic science laboratory’s report.”

On June 23, the 55-year-old victim, who lived alone, was found murdered. During questioning, the accused told the police that a day before, he had consumed alcohol with his brother-in-law. “I was in an inebriated state. I knew that an old woman lived alone near my house, so I barged into her property in search of money to buy more alcohol. As the woman raised an alarm on seeing me, I hit her head with a pot repeatedly and dragged her to the bedroom,” he added.

“I bludgeoned her to death after finding Rs 300. But I stayed in her house till five in the morning,” the accused told the police.

He was arrested in 2011 and awarded life imprisonment two years later. He had come out of jail in 2017.

The accused was produced in a court on Monday, which sent him in two-day police remand.

top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram is a Nepalese’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
‘Lord Ram is a Nepalese’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
India, EU set to hold virtual summit; trade negotiations to get fresh push
India, EU set to hold virtual summit; trade negotiations to get fresh push
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In