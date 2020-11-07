e-paper
Yamunanagar MC collects ₹3.5 crore property tax in October

This comes days after a scheme of the Haryana government which provided rebates to property owners under different slabs ended on October 31.

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 20:15 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
The Yamunanagar municipal corporation has collected around ₹3.50 crore property tax in October, commissioner Dharamveer Singh said on Saturday.

The commissioner said out of pending ₹48 crore, the civic body has so far collected ₹9.27 crore from the owners. “Most of the tax was collected from May to June when the government announced the scheme. However, out of the new pending figures, the government departments including the railways, owes the MC nearly ₹25 crore,” Singh added.

Rent department official suspended

The commissioner has accepted the suspension of an official of the civic body’s rent department for alleged failure to abide by orders.The suspension was accepted on Wednesday, a day after the proposal was kept before the house meeting chaired by mayor Madan Chauhan.

The order comes after the Congress councillor from Ward no. 13 Nirmal Chauhan had kept a proposal to cancel the lease of a land on garhi road, where a community centre was to be constructed.

“She alleged that even after the proposal to build a community centre was passed at the last house meeting, the corporation gave the land on lease. The mayor sought a response from rent branch assistant Deshraj after Chauhan proposed the construction again. However, he could not give a proper answer and the mayor recommended his suspension,” a statement read.

