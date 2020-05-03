Yeida to build and repair roads to engage 500 stranded migrants

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:30 IST

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority(Yeida) on Sunday said that it has decided to complete under-construction roads and finish the remaining construction work in order to employ at least 500 migrant labourers, who have been rendered jobless due to the nationwide lockdown.

The authority has decided to finish stuck projects so that the labourers do not remain jobless and can keep earning their livelihood. After the government of India extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17, around 500 migrant labourers were staring at uncertainty as most of them did not want to go back to their respective home towns. Two more weeks of joblessness would have costed them dearly, said officials.

“We have decided to finish our incomplete projects, including the construction of two roads, repair work, and other developmental works so that we can give these migrant workers a source of engagement. We will start work from Monday onwards,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, Yeida.

The Yeida said that earlier in March, they had already processed the tendering process for two roads — one connects Greater Noida with Jewar and some patches on the service lane that runs parallel to the Yamuna Expressway. But they could not start the work after the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid 19 was put in place on March 25, 2020. The Yeida had allocated a budget of around ₹60 crore for these two roads.

However, the Yeida wants to start work now after the ministry of home affairs relaxed lockdown conditions. The Yeida will also finish small works of roads, drains, and parks in sectors 18 and 20, which are the new developing urban areas. However, the Yeida will ensure that the construction work happens strictly in compliance with social distancing norms. Senior officials from the civil department and the administration will monitor these projects so that social distancing is followed. “Top officials will keep a watch to ensure that labourers follow social distancing to avoid the spread of Covid-19 infection,” said Singh.