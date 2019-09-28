Yogi meets Kashmiri students, says he is their local guardian

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:23 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with a group of Kashmiri students in Lucknow on Saturday and described himself as their local guardian.

During the interaction, he also said nullifying Article 370 will accelerate the development of Jammu and Kashmir and laid stress on dialogue.

“It (nullifying Article 370) will not have any negative effect on the people there. The most important thing is to have dialogue,” he said at meeting with 65 Kashmiri students studying in different educational institutions of Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Aligarh.

“Group discussion and dialogue have always yielded good results,” he added. The interaction was purportedly held in the backdrop of nullifying Article 370.

Assuring the students of help if there was any problem with their scholarship and fees, the chief minister said, “I am your guardian here.”

“Our religion may be different but all are our children. We will not let you face any inconvenience. I have been interacting with all sections of the society and I am happy that I am interacting with the students of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He further said, “Today you are here for studies, maybe you come tomorrow as an administrative official. So it is important that you know the state.”

FIRST LUCKNOW VISIT

The chief minister asked the students, how many of them had been to Lucknow for the first time. He realized it was the first visit by all students and directed the officials to ensure students visited tourist places in Lucknow.

The Kashmiri students highlighted some issues, including shortage of money and lack of communication with their family members during the interaction.

The Kashmiri students later said it was a good interaction. One of the students from an institute in Ghaziabad said, “Kashmiri students here are facing some issues. We talked to the chief minister and he assured to resolve the issue.”

Another student from a private educational institute in Aligarh said, “Some Kashmiri students are protesting. We respect their feelings but in the democracy, we can’t shut the door on different thoughts.”

A woman studying in an institute in Aligarh said, “We faced some difficulties. But it is best is to look forward to positive things. We remained cut off from our families for long. The scenario has changed in Kashmir, but we are hoping for the best.”

The state government had also sought participation of Kashmiri students from Aligarh Muslim University, but the students had turned down the idea.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 19:23 IST