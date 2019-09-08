Youth, 16-yr-old girl hang themselves from same fan at hotel in Chandigarh

cities

A 20-year-old youth and a 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging themselves from the same ceiling fan at a hotel in Attawa village, Sector 42, police said on Saturday.

The incident comes less than a week after a boy and a girl, both 16-year-old and Class 11 students at a government school in Chandigarh, killed themselves by consuming poison at the botanical garden in Sarangpur village on Sunday. Investigations had revealed the young couple wished to get married, but their parents had asked them to wait till they turned 18.

In the present case, the reason behind the two taking the extreme step is not clear, said police, as their families have claimed they were not aware about any relationship between the two.

“There had been no talks of marriage in either of the families. We are investigating why they committed suicide,” said inspector Ranjodh Singh, Sector-36 station house officer (SHO).

The two had rented a room at Swagat Hotel in Attawa on Friday morning.

The youth, identified as Vijay Bhim, was working as a cook in Sector 9 for the past couple of months. His family belongs to Mauli Jagran. He was earlier helping his father, a painter, with an assignment at a house in Sector 34, when he is suspected to have met the girl, who used to work as a domestic help in Sector 36.

Hotel staffers told police that the youth left the room twice on Friday to get food.

“When a staffer knocked on their door around 8:30am on Saturday, there was no response. After about an hour, the employees informed the hotel manager, who called the police control room,” said an investigating official.

When police broke into the room, they found the youth and the girl hanging from a ceiling fan.

“They had torn the bedsheet into two and used it to hang themselves. The bodies had turned black; so it seems they committed suicide in the late hours of Friday,” said the official.

The SHO said the hotel had followed proper procedure while renting out the room. “The youth had used his Aadhaar card to book the room. The girl’s Aadhaar card was also found among her belongings,” he said.

Police confiscated their belongings, including two bags and the Aadhaar cards.

Vijay’s father, Hari Parsad, who is from Uttar Pradesh, denied knowing anything about the girl or her family. “Vijay was my youngest son. We were looking forward to get him married. He had a jovial nature and it’s hard for me to believe he could take such a step,” he said.

The girl belonged to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. She had been staying at the same house where she was working in Sector 36. She frequently visited her two cousins, who stayed in another sector. “We had no idea that she was in a relationship with anyone. She hadn’t discussed it with her parents or us,” said one of the cousins.

Ruling out foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedures. The bodies have been kept at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where their postmortem will be conducted on Sunday, said the SHO.

