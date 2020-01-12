Youth fest begins with PM’s ‘buy Indian’ message

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:14 IST

LUCKNOW The 23rd Indian Youth Festival began at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) in Lucknow on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for buying Indian products to help domestic markets and UP chief minister’s message to connect with the roots.

Around 10,000 youths from 37 states and union territories of the country will showcase their culture and participate in different activities at the festival, which got underway with a video message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi said the country was at third place in the world in terms of setting up start-ups. “I appeal to you all to try only to purchase local products and help local start-ups, at least till 2022,” appealed Modi.

The PM said youths of India showed potential and performed better in every field. Modi also said that the central government was committed to resolve old issues and this could only be possible due to the faith of the youth in the government.

“Article 370 has gone, issues like Ram Mandir are resolved after so many years. Due to people’s faith, India could conduct air strike, surgical strike, strike off triple talaq practice and now we have brought CAA,” he added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the participants, said one should never cut off from their roots.

“India has a rich past and one should not feel ashamed about its past,” he said, adding, “We should be proud of the fact that we belong to this great nation.”

In an oblique reference to those opposing CAA, he said: “Some people are creating ruckus in educational institutions and shouting anti- India slogans. It pains me.”

He claimed that VS Achuthanandan, a left leader and former Kerala CM, in his book, had praised the country. Quoting him, the CM said, “He said he thought India is a group of nationalities, but later he realized he was wrong. India is one nation despite much diversity.”

Yogi added, “But some people of the same ideology (left) are today trying to divide the country over no issues.”

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports, Kiren Rijiju, said: “We have set a target that India should be in the top 10 in the 2028 Olympics, which will be organised in US.”

Earlier, Lucknow mayor flagged off a procession of youths from different states. Soon after the inauguration, Padma Shree awardee folk singer Malini Awasthi presented folk songs.