Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Youth held with 734 gm brown sugar in Haryana

Youth held with 734 gm brown sugar in Haryana

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, HISAR
The crime investigation agency (CIA) of the Haryana Police arrested a youth with 734 gm of brown sugar in Rewari on Monday night.

District CIA in-charge Vidha Sagar said accused Badar Ram, a resident of Akadawas village of Pali district in Rajasthan, was nabbed near the railway station chowk in Rewari, following a tip-off.

He said, “The accused initially tried to flee the spot, but the police team overpowered him. During checking, the police recovered 734 gm brown sugar from his possession.”

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused and further investigations are on, he added.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a drug peddler in Fatehabad and recovered 500 gm opium from his possession.

The accused was identified as Chain Singh, a native of Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

