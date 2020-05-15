e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Zirakpur man booked for raping, impregnating 21-year-old cousin

Zirakpur man booked for raping, impregnating 21-year-old cousin

The accused dragged his cousin to his room on March 26 and raped her. Efforts are on to arrest him

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 19:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The pregnancy was discovered after the woman approached a doctor on falling ill.
The pregnancy was discovered after the woman approached a doctor on falling ill.(Representative photo)
         

Police have booked a Zirakpur man for allegedly raping and impregnating his 21-year-old cousin.

The victim, who works as a domestic help in AKS Colony, Zirakpur, told the police that she was out to buy milk around 9pm on March 26, when her paternal aunt’s son dragged her to his room and raped her.

Her cousin threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about the incident.

The crime came to light when the victim got herself examined by a doctor after falling ill , who discovered that she is pregnant.

Acting on her compliant, police have registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station against her cousin. Efforts are on to arrest him.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Additional guidelines issued on rational use of PPE
LIVE: Additional guidelines issued on rational use of PPE
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In