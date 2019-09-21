Zomato deliveryman robbed of mobile, wallet in Panchkula

cities

Police are on the lookout for three men who robbed a food deliveryman of his wallet and mobile phone in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) on Thursday night.

The victim, Amandeep Saini, 26, a resident of Manimajra in Chandigarh, told the police that he had been working with Zomato for over a year.

On Thursday night, he was on his way to deliver food at Tech Mahindra in IT Park, Chandigarh. As he reached near a temple in Sector 6, MDC, three pedestrians intercepted his Honda Activa. Before he could react, they thrashed him, and fled with his wallet and mobile phone.

Saini told the police that the accused also hit his left with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing.

Investigating official, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohan Lal said according to Saini his wallet contained his driving licence, debit card, PAN card, Aadhaar card and ₹500 in cash.

The ASI said they were working to trace the accused, who had been booked under Section 379B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 00:49 IST