Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJD has ruled Odisha’s Keonjhar for two terms

Keonjhar parliamentary constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes.

Sakuntala Laguri of the Biju Janata Dal is the sitting member of Parliament from Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat. Yashbant Narayan Singh Laguri of the BJD had won the seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha election against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Anant Nayak, the two-time MP from Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat.

Anant Nayak will recontest from the constituency in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Keonjhar will witness polling in the third phase on April 23 and votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some facts from the Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Keonjhar

Polling date: April 23

Sitting MP, party: Sakuntala Laguri, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 157,317

Runner up name, party: Anant Nayak, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,083,869

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 80.48%

Number of women voters in 2014: 655,314

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,873

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 19:18 IST