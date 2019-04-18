Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP has won Davangere seat in Karnataka since 1999
Voting for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. The results will be declared on May 23.
One of 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, Davangere is dominate by the Lingayat community.
The Congress party has been victorious on the Davangere six times since elections were held in 1977. The Bharatiya Janata Party has followed closely with five wins. The BJP has held the Davangere Lok Sabha seat since 1999 as G Mallikarjunappa won the seat that year and GM Siddeshwara has been successful three times in a row from 2004.
Here are a few details about the Davangere Lok Sabha seat:
State: Karnataka
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Davangere
Polling date: April 23
2019 candidates: GM Siddeshwar (BJP), HB Manjappa (Congress), Siddappa BH (BSP)
Sitting MP, party: GM Siddheshwara, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 17,607
Runner up name, party: SS Mallikarjun, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,114,868
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 73.22%
Number of women voters in 2014: 750,586
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,896
