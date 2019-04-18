Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP has won Davangere seat in Karnataka since 1999

One of 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, Davangere is dominate by the Lingayat community.

The Congress party has been victorious on the Davangere six times since elections were held in 1977. The Bharatiya Janata Party has followed closely with five wins. The BJP has held the Davangere Lok Sabha seat since 1999 as G Mallikarjunappa won the seat that year and GM Siddeshwara has been successful three times in a row from 2004.

Voting for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Davangere Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Davangere

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: GM Siddeshwar (BJP), HB Manjappa (Congress), Siddappa BH (BSP)

Sitting MP, party: GM Siddheshwara, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 17,607

Runner up name, party: SS Mallikarjun, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,114,868

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 73.22%

Number of women voters in 2014: 750,586

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,896

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 18:08 IST