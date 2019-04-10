Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Congress holds Bangalore Rural seat in Karnataka
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy won the Bangalore Rural seat in 2009, when the first Lok Sabha election was held after delimitation.constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:09 IST
The Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha was created in 2008 as part of the restructuring of parliamentary constituencies.
Janata Dal(Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy won the Bangalore Rural seat in 2009, when the first Lok Sabha election was held after delimitation. He resigned in 2013 to contest the Karnataka assembly election and Congress leader DK Suresh won the by-polls that year.
DK Suresh won the general election in 2014 as well and will contest again this year. He is up against Ashwathnarayangowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade of the Bahujan Samaj Party among others from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.
All the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka will vote in the second and third rounds of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019. The results will be declared on May 23.
Here are a few details about the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat:
State: Karnataka
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bangalore Rural
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: DK Suresh, Congress
Winning margin in 2014: 231,480
Runner up name, party: P Muniraju Gowda, BJP
Number of voters in 2014: 1,455,244
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 66.44%
Number of women voters in 2014: 1,054,552
Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,497
