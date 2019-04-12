Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Maneka Gandhi has represented UP’s Pilibhit 6 times

Union minister Maneka Gandhi has been a member of Parliament from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh six times.

Maneka Gandhi won the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat as a Janata Dal candidate for the first time in 1989 and was the member of Parliament four times after that between 1996 and 2004 - twice as an Independent and once as the BJP candidate.

She vacated the seat for son Varun Gandhi in 2009 and he contested sucessfully. But she came back to the Pilibhit Lok Sabha in 2014 and was elected as an MP for the sixth time.

This year, Maneka Gandhi has swapped seats with Varun Gandhi once again and he will fight the polls as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate. He is up against Samajwadi Party’s Hemraj Verma.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are a few details about the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Pilibhit

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Varun Gandhi (BJP), Hemraj Verma (SP), Gaurav K Verma (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Maneka Gandhi, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 307,052

Runner up name, party: Budhsen Verma, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,050,547

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 62.86%

Number of women voters in 2014: 767,731

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,752

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:59 IST