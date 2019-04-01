Lok Sabha elections 2019: Will Union minister Jual Oram get fifth time lucky in Odisha’s Sundargarh constituency?

Four-time member of Parliament Jual Oram represents the Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, which is reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jual Oram held the seat from 1998 till 2009, when he was beaten by Congress’ Hemanand Biswal. Oram, the Union minister of tribal affairs, won the seat again in the Lok Sabha election held in 2014 against Biju Janata Dal leader and former India hockey player Dileep Tirkey.

Jual Oram was the only BJP candidate to win a Lok Sabha seat in Odisha that year.

The BJP has named former chairperson of Special Development Council in Sundargarh district Kusum Tete to fight the polls from Sundargarh seat after her resignation from the ruling party in the state. Sunita Biswal, daughter of former chief minister Hemananda Biswal, will contest on a BJD ticket and George Tirkey will represent the Congress on the Lok Sabha seat.

Sundargarh will vote on April 18 during the second round of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019. The result will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few facts about the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Sundargarh

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Jual Oram, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 18,829

Runner up name, party: Dilip Kumar Tirkey, BJD

Number of voters in 2014: 1,010,711

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71.65%

Number of women voters in 2014: 495,046

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,737

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 10:55 IST