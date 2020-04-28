e-paper
Celebrations amid lockdown: Cops make birthdays and anniversaries unforgettable

To beat the blues of people, who are unable to celebrate their birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions amid lockdown, cops are doing their bit to make them feel special.

coronavirus-crisis Updated: Apr 28, 2020 03:27 IST
Ruchika Garg
Ruchika Garg
Hindustan Times
Birthday celebrations turn more special amid the Covid-19 lockdown, as cops across the world sportingly turn up outside people’s homes to wish those who are celebrating alone.
Birthday celebrations turn more special amid the Covid-19 lockdown, as cops across the world sportingly turn up outside people’s homes to wish those who are celebrating alone.
         

Those born in the month of April and May must be feeling a little odd this year considering the Covid-19 lockdown would have spoiled their plans of celebrating their special day. Neither can these people — who have their birthday or anniversary or any other occasion — can go out and party nor can they meet their friends. But, in times like these, it’s the cops who are helping the families of birthday girls and boys or couples, to celebrate their special day.

Apparently, the trend started from USA, where a bunch of police vehicles halted on the street in front of a house and cops sang happy birthday for a youngster. Soon cops in India followed suit. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a video on his Facebook, and wrote, “What a good gesture. In USA, a father called police and told it was his son’s birthday and no one came due to Covid-19. See the amazing response for police.”

 

The kindness act was soon followed by Punjab Police, too. Punjab Police cops drove their bikes, and paused to sing the birthday song while handing a gift pack to the mother of the birthday boy. Their coordinated act was quite well performed, and drew much applause from social media users the world over.

 

When a number of forces, worldwide, have been doing their bit to make people feel happy on their special days, how can Delhi Police be left behind. The men in khakhi not only celebrated the birthday and cut a cake for a couple, but also wished them a very happy marriage anniversary in a unique way — they offered the couple a plant and wished them a happy life ahead.

Well, it certainly takes some strength to maintain the law and order in a city while practising kindness and mindfulness in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
