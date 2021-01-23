Heaping praise on Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin for their performance in Australia, India bowling coach Bharat Arun termed Jadeja as 'the most complete all-rounder' of the Indian side.

Jadeja, who did not feature in the first Test against Australia because of an injury, came back into the side for the second Test in Melbourne and immediately left his mark in all three departments of the game.

"The way he is batting, Jadeja is today the most complete all-rounder we have and it is an exceptional sign for India," Arun said in a virtual press conference on Friday.





Jadeja scored an important 57 with the bat and stitched a partnership with captain Ajinkya Rahane to set up the foundation for India's win in Melbourne. In the third Test in Sydney, he picked four wickets in the first innings and scored 28 with the bat before being hit on the thumb by a bouncer, which ruled him out of the final Test.

"Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have been magnificent. They are number one spinners in the world plus Jadeja's rise as an all-rounder is a huge bonus for the country," Arun said.

Jadeja is not a part of the Indian side for the first two Tests in the upcoming four-match series against England starting February 5 but various reports are suggesting that Jadeja might be ruled out of the entire series because of the fractured thumb.

