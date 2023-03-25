'Mahi bhai told me...': CSK new recruits reveal 'special' advice from MS Dhoni during nets session ahead of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings had a poor campaign in IPL 2022, finishing in ninth position in the 10-team table during the league phase. The MS Dhoni-led side managed to win only four matches and lost 10, bagging eight points in 14 matches. The franchise were the defending champions, but saw a lot of drama in IPL 2022. Dhoni stepped down from captaincy ahead of the season, with Ravindra Jadeja taking over the role. But the all-rounder stepped down in the middle of the season, handing back the captaincy to Dhoni.

MS Dhoni and CSK open their IPL 2023 campaign in the season opener vs GT.(IPL/Twitter)

The franchise made some smart additions during the IPL 2023 auction, and will be aiming to challenge for the title once again. They broke the bank for England all-rounder Ben Stokes, purchasing him for ₹16.25 crores. Meanwhile, they also added Kyle Jamieson ( ₹1 crores), Nishant Sindhu ( ₹60 lakhs), Ajinkya Rahane ( ₹50 lakhs), Bhagath Verma ( ₹20 lakhs), Ajay Mandal ( ₹20 lakhs) and Shaik Rasheed ( ₹20 lakhs).

Ahead of IPL 2023, new recruits spoke about their experience with Dhoni during training. An idol for many cricketers in the world, the CSK captain was highly talked about Rasheed and Ajay. Speaking to the CSK media team, Ajay said, “Actually the first time when I came here to Chepauk for practice, it was a special experience interacting with MS Dhoni. In the nets session, I only asked him for some bowling tips and he gave me you can do this and that. That was my first chat session with him.”

Meanwhile, Rasheed added, "Mahi told me "Hi". It was very special for me. First tie I met him on the bus and then on the ground. Mahi bhai told, "Just do whatever you know". He asked me to perform to my ability."

Ajay is a 27-year-old cricketer, who represents Chattisgarh in domestic cricket. Meanwhile, Rasheed won the 2022 U-19 World Cup with India. CSK open their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the season opener, on March 31, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

