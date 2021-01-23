IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Young Australian cricketers still in 'primary school' compared to Indian counterparts: Greg Chappell
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
cricket

Young Australian cricketers still in 'primary school' compared to Indian counterparts: Greg Chappell

In the last Test in Brisbane, India were playing a highly inexperienced bowling attack with T Natarajan, Washington Sundar making their debuts while Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini played their first match in Sydney and Shardul Thakur had only played a single Test match before Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:47 AM IST

The Indian cricket team surprised a lot of distractors as they overwhelmed Australia in the Test series despite facing a number of setbacks. Team India were ravaged with injuries as players like R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami were missing while captain Virat Kohli was also not available. A number of young players were given a chance and they stood up to the challenge.

In the last Test in Brisbane, India were playing a highly inexperienced bowling attack with T Natarajan, Washington Sundar making their debuts while Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini played their first match in Sydney and Shardul Thakur had only played a single Test match before Brisbane.

However, the Indian cricket team made history as they defeated Australia at the Gabba to win the four-match series 2-1. They have been getting a lot of plaudits and even former Australian cricketers are in awe of the talent India has in its reserves.


Former India coach and Australian batting great Greg Chappell has also lauded the Indian team and said that young Australian cricketers are still in "primary school" compared to their Indian counterparts.

Chappell believes it is the robust domestic structure and efforts put in by BCCI which prepares its youngsters to take on the rigours of international cricket.

"Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots, who get challenging matchplay from the Under-16 age group onwards," Chappell wrote in a column for 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"By the time an Indian player reaches the national XI, he has had an all-round apprenticeship that prepares him to walk into the Indian side with a reasonable chance of success.

"I am afraid, in comparison, Will Pucovski and Cameron Green are still in primary school in terms of experience."

Pointing out the huge difference in the amount spent by the two boards, Chappell said Cricket Australia "cannot be making 1960s Holdens in this age of electric cars."

"The BCCI is investing millions of dollars in budding Indian cricketers. Cricket Australia, by comparison, spends $44m dollars on the Sheffield Shield. The comparative spending gap isn’t a gulf; it is the size of the Indian Ocean," he wrote.

"If Cricket Australia doesn’t realise what it takes to be competitive in Test cricket and our entire cricket administration does not change its attitude on where to invest in talent, we will be also-rans in no time."

Chappell said "the skill level of Indian youth teams would embarrass some of our first-class teams".

"Their ability to deal with pressure has been cultivated in the cauldron of hard-fought matches. That level of intensity cannot be replicated in nets or against lesser opponents. The fact that India has 38 first-class teams should give you an idea of the depth of talent available," he wrote.

"What one sees when watching Indian youth and A teams is the surprising degree of maturity and an intuitive understanding of all aspects of the game. It is as rare as it is stark. So much so that one can be forgiven for thinking a team of men is playing a group of schoolboys."

Chappell said India's "level of investment from grassroots up has left the rest of the cricket world in its wake" and "the havoc that COVID-19 has wreaked on cricket coffers around the world will only widen the gap between India and the have-nots."

"For those of you who were surprised that India could deal with all that was thrown at them in this series, and could hold their nerve and win in such courageous fashion, I say: you better get used to it.

"Don’t worry about India becoming the best team - they are already capable of producing the best five teams in world cricket!"

Chappell also felt it was a mistake to play the same bowlers in all the four Tests.

"The biggest mistake was playing the same four bowlers in every Test. For pacemen, playing four Tests in five weeks is akin to running four marathons in as many weeks. There were signs in Sydney that Mitchell Starc, in particular, was jaded," he wrote.

The former Australian batsman blamed the batsmen for the loss.

"I don't blame Tim Paine and our bowlers for this defeat. The culpability lies fairly and squarely with the batsmen, who simply didn’t make enough runs on friendly wickets."

Chappell said Australia will soon need to find replacements for David Warner and Steve Smith.

"Our days of domination are past, unless we start producing a group of batsmen who bat through 125 overs in the first innings. David Warner is struggling and Steve Smith won't be around for ever, so we need to find the champions who are going to replace them - and soon."

He also backed Paine, who faced a lot of criticism for his wicket-keeping and captaincy.

"For those calling out for heads to roll, especially those seeking Tim Paine’s head on a pike, I say REALLY? Tim is one of only five players who can claim an automatic place in this Australian team. Sure, he didn’t have his best Test series behind the stumps, but he still averaged 40 with the bat," he wrote.

(with PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
greg chappell india vs australia india vs australia 2020

Related Stories

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'Shastri said if players' families not allowed, we are not going to Australia'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:48 AM IST
  • Sridhar said the Indian team management was informed about their family members not being allowed to travel to Australia with them 48 hours before their journey from Dubai.
READ FULL STORY
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
cricket

'Virat Kohli messaged around 12:30 am the night we were bowled out for 36'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.
READ FULL STORY
Bharat Arun.
Bharat Arun.
cricket

India bowling coach Bharat Arun heaps praise on Ravindra Jadeja

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • Jadeja, who did not feature in the first Test against Australia because of an injury, came back into the side for the second Test in Melbourne and immediately left his mark in all three departments of the game.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'Shastri said if players' families not allowed, we are not going to Australia'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Sridhar said the Indian team management was informed about their family members not being allowed to travel to Australia with them 48 hours before their journey from Dubai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun with Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun with Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
cricket

We don't fear losing: Bharat Arun

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • Four bowlers made debuts against a line-up that boasted the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
cricket

'Virat Kohli messaged around 12:30 am the night we were bowled out for 36'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

India head coach Ravi Shastri names 'the find of the Australia tour'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:34 PM IST
India head coach Ravi Shastri picks the 'find of the Australia tour' among Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
cricket

No one learns algebra in Class I: Saha on Pant's wicket-keeping skills

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Saha, who is considered India's number one Test wicketkeeper, said that he does not believe that Pant's heroic show in Australia would close the door for him in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
cricket

I think beating India in India is a far higher thing: Graeme Swann

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this," said Swann.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Tamim, Mehidy star as Bangladesh beat West Indies in 2nd ODI to seal series

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Skipper Tamim Iqbal hit 50 to help the side chase the target in 33.2 overs after the West Indies was bowled out for 148 in 43.4 overs. It was Bangladesh's third straight and fifth overall series victory over the West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
cricket

'Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots'

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:40 AM IST
In the last Test in Brisbane, India were playing a highly inexperienced bowling attack with T Natarajan, Washington Sundar making their debuts while Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini played their first match in Sydney and Shardul Thakur had only played a single Test match before Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun(Getty Images)
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun(Getty Images)
cricket

'We don't fear losing': Bharat Arun

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:46 PM IST
That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep. Shepherding this rotating cast of bowlers through injuries and debuts was India bowling coach Bharat Arun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
cricket

'You're an absolute legend': Warner's heartfelt message for India youngster

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST
David Warner, who led T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in IPL 2020, termed the Tamil Nadu youngster ‘an absolute legend’ after he earned praise with his bowling in Australia
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
cricket

India vs England: First two Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:07 PM IST
A circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
cricket

'Shastri called me up in July': How India set up traps for Smith and Marnus

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:51 PM IST
It was actually a well thought out plan against Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne derived more than five months before the Test series began. The mastermind behind it? India head coach Ravi Shastri, who had called bowling coach Bharat Arun in July to discuss the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angelo Mathews(Twitter)
Angelo Mathews(Twitter)
cricket

Ton-up Mathews shows the way for smarter Sri Lanka in 2nd Test vs England

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Sri Lanka were much more cautious this time on a dry wicket that will crumble quickly under the hot sun and make chasing anything substantial in the fourth innings perilous for the tourists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP