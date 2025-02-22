‘Shame on you’: Fazalhaq Farooqi pushes Aiden Markram in South Africa vs Afghanistan, Pollock says ‘It's not friendly’

Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi confused everyone with his act for South Africa batter Aiden Markram during a Champions Trophy 2025 Group B match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. Was it friendly? Was it intentional? If it was, why didn't the match referee take note of it? Fazalhaq Farooqi pushes Aiden Markram

It all transpired in the final over of South Africa's innings bowled by Farooqi. After nailing a good yorker, which Markram dug out and took off for a single, Farooqi, while walking back to his mark, pushed Markram at the non-striker's end. He had a pretty serious look on his face when he did that but as he took a couple of more steps towards his mark, there was a wry smile on his face.

Commentators Pommie Mbangwa and Shaun Pollock were left bemused by Farooqi's act.

Mbangwa: "Wonder if that was friendly or not. Clearly, it's friendly enough.

Pollock: "Is it? Not so sure it was friendly."

Mbangwa: "Don't know. Can't do it any other way unless it was."

Replays showed that Markram had his bat up in not entirely an angry or shocked manner, adding to the confusion.

Notably, Farooqi and Markram have been teammates at the IPL franchise of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

South Africa blow away Afganistan

Ryan Rickelton's maiden ODI century and fifties from captain Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, and Markram took South Africa to an easy 107-run victory over Afghanistan.

Rickelton cracked a 106-ball 103 with seven boundaries and a six to anchor South Africa's imposing total of 315-6 in the Group B match at the National Stadium.

South Africa's pace attack of Kagiso Rabada (3-36), Wiaan Mulder (2-36) and Lungi Ngidi (2-56) then dismissed highly-fancied Afghanistan for just 208 in 43.3 overs.

South Africa blunted the threat of Afghanistan's slow bowlers with star leg-spinner Rashid Khan going wicketless for 59 runs in his 10 overs.

Rahmat Shah top-scored for Afghanistan with a fighting 92-ball 90 with nine boundaries and a six before he was the last man out.

Chasing a formidable target, Afghanistan desperately needed a fast start but lost flamboyant openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 10 and Ibrahim Zadran for only 17 by the 10th over.

Sediqullah Atal fell for 16 while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi went without scoring as Afghanistan were left teetering at 50-4.

Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai (18) took the score to 89 before Rabada and Marco Jansen, who got rid of Mohammad Nabi, struck to effectively end Afghanistan's hopes.

Rashid Khan briefly entertained the crowd with a quickfire 13-ball 18 including a six and three boundaries.