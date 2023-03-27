'Sometimes people might say 'Chris didn't…'': Gayle corrects fans' wrong assumption on him, says 'don't get it twisted'

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was given a grand welcome as he arrived in the city for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts from Friday. He was joined by cricket legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, who took part in RCB Unbox 2.0 for the fans. Paying tribute to two biggest RCB stars, the franchise inducted Gayle and De Villiers into the RCB Hall of Fame and retired the jerseys of De Villiers (17) and Gayle (333) forever from its roster.

Both Gayle and De Villiers have been an integral part of the Bangalore franchise over the years. While Gayle left RCB in 2018, De Villiers continued to render his service for three more years before he announced retirement from the sport.

The trio put up a show for crowd on almost every given occasion and soon became the darling of the masses, an example of it was seen on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In an episode of 'My Time with Virat', which is available on Jio Cinema, the official streaming partners for IPL 2023, Gayle spoke on a host of topics, which also included his numerous 100-run stands with Kohli. Gayle, who is regarded as one of the most destructive batter, highlighted that it was not just the boundaries but he engaged in a lot of running between the wickets with Kohli during those century-plus stands.

"We had a good understanding with each other. We complemented each other well. Sometimes people might say 'Chris didn't run between the wickets'.

"I bat with Virat, and I ran between the wickets, so I don't want anyone to use this as an alibi to say we don't run between the wickets.

"We have over nine (ten) 100-run partnerships, check how many times how many twos and threes we took. I was the quickest one between the wickets. Don't get it twisted," he said.

While Gayle and De Villiers won't be seen on the field, the focus will be on Kohli as RCB kick-off their season against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

