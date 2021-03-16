Home / Cricket / 0, 1, 0, 0: KL Rahul joins the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu to register back-to-back T20I ducks
cricket

0, 1, 0, 0: KL Rahul joins the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu to register back-to-back T20I ducks

India vs England: KL Rahul on Tuesday became the fifth India batsman in history to register back-to-back ducks in T20Is.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
KL Rahul's scores in this series don't make a pretty viewing. (BCCI)

After registering scores of 1 and 0 in the first two matches, India decided to give KL Rahul another chance to turn things around. But unfortunately for both, it wasn't to be. In fact, Rahul on Tuesday became the fifth India batsman in history to register back-to-back ducks in T20Is. Before him, Ambati Rayudu, Ashish Nehra, Yusuf Pathan have been dismissed for consecutive ducks, while Washington Sundar is the only player to have recorded a hat-trick of ducks.

Also Read | Ind vs Eng, 3rd T20I Live Updates

Rahul played four balls before being bowled by England pacer Mark Wood, who fired the ball at almost 150 clicks. The ball pitched and moved back in, beating Rahul's defence and giving the batsman his second duck of the series. With his dismissal, Rahul has now been bowled for the eighth time in T20Is and has the most ducks in a bilateral T20I series among Indian openers (2).

Also Read | 'One of the harshest things I've seen': Ex-players surprised at Surya's omission

This is Rahul's three duck in four innings. In Rahul's last T20I innings before the start of the England series, he was dismissed for a second-ball duck against Australia in the third match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in December. Rahul's dismissal left India at 7/1, before things worsened for the home team. Rahul's dismissal was followed by the wicket of the returning Rohit Sharma for 15, who miscued Wood to Jofra Archer.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Twitter comes down harsh on Team India after KL Rahul's second straight duck

Eoin Morgan reaches huge milestone in 3rd T20I against India

'One of the harshest things I've seen': Ex-players surprised at Surya's omission

3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav misses out as India make one change against England

Also Read | 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav misses out as India make one change against England

Hero of the previous match, Ishan Kishan could only manage four runs, as he was out top-edging a pull that landed in the gloves of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler who was running behind. India steadied the ship to some extent with Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli adding 40 runs for the fourth wicket before a needless run out saw the end of India wicketkeeper's innings for 25 off 20 balls. He had hit three impressive fours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england lokesh rahul
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP