0 runs, 6 wickets: Nepal bowler Anjali Chand rewrites history books with record-breaking spell against Maldives

cricket

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:36 IST

Nepal facing Maldives in a cricket match is not big news in the sporting world. But bowler Anjali Chand made sure that she grabs all the headlines after a stupendous effort against the island nation of Maldives. Chand ended with stupendous figures of 6 wickets for zero runs as Nepal thrashed Maldives by 10 wickets in a T20 international between the sides in Pokhara.

To make matters worse for Maldives, they were bowled out for a paltry total of 16 runs inside 11 overs by Nepal. The home side did not waste any time in chasing down that total as it took just 5 balls for them to reach the target.

Chand took three wicket in the 7th over and then removed two more batswomen in the 9th to complete her five-wicket haul. But she wasn’t finished as she took her sixth scalp and wrapped Maldives’ innings inside 11 overs. Chand took just 2.1 overs to pick up 6 wickets.

With the extraordinary feat on Monday, Anjali Chand broke the record for the best figures in Women’s T20I. Mas Elysa of Maldives had previously held the record with figures of 6 for 3 registered against China Women earlier this year.

Anjali Chand’s heroics has given Nepal Women a solid start to their South Asian Games cricket campaign. Nepal are competing with Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the 4-team tournament in Pokhara.

The top 2 teams at the end of a round-robin stage will progress to the gold medal match while the bottom two will play the bronze medal match.

Notably, India’s Deepak Chahar holds the record for the best bowling figures in men’s T20I cricket. The Chennai Super Kings fast bowler had picked up 6 for 7 in 3.2 overs against Bangladesh in Nagpur on November 10. He also picked up a hat-trick in the said match.

Before Deepak Chahar, Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Ajanta Mendis held the record with figures of 6 for 8.

(with IANS input)