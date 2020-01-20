10 wickets for 36 runs: Brisbane Heat register unwanted record in Big Bash League - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:41 IST

Brisbane Heat have been one of the top teams in this year’s Big Bash League and with 84 runs in the powerplay overs during their run chase against Melbourne Renegades on Sunday, they would have been quite confident of chasing down the target of 156. Openers Sam Heazlett (56 off 37 balls) and Lynn (41 off 15) were looking in brilliant touch before the Heats lost three wickets in four deliveries out of nowhere. What followed was a bizarre collapse as they went on to lose all 10 wickets for 36 runs and were bowled out for just 120. Besides the two openers, Joe Burns was the only batsman to reach double figures as Brisbane Heat were defeated by 44 runs.

This was the worst batting collapse in the history of the Big Bash League as Brisbane Heat’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages came to a screeching halt. Skipper Lynn labelled their performance ‘embarrassing’ after the match.

“We seem to have been in this position a couple of times this year,” Lynn said on Channel Seven.

“I can’t really sugarcoat it; it was just a piss-poor effort, another embarrassing effort.

“We got off to a flyer. These guys that are playing, they’re not first, they’re not second-gamers, they’re four, five years into the tournament.

7 for 7 in under 60 seconds.



Enjoy the ride 🎢 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/mAVFGbRFZx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2020

“We’re doing all the right things at training, but I don’t know what goes on out in the middle because we just seem to panic.

“And then it’s not just a wicket or two, it’s a train wreck.

“Something’s got to change. But our preparation has been awesome – you can’t fault that.

“I don’t know what goes through our guys’ heads. We had our strategic timeout, we had our plans in place – not to play dumb cricket, knock it round, hit the guys in the deep, no run-outs.

“I’m pretty speechless.”