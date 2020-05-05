100 Hours 100 Stars: Ravichandran Ashwin reveals his top three career moments

cricket

Updated: May 05, 2020 18:25 IST

Veteran Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been a part of many magical moments on the pitch and during an interaction on 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network, he revealed his top three moments across all formats. When it comes to ODI cricket, Ashwin chose the Champions Trophy win in 2013 when India defeated England in the final to clinch the title. For T20s, Ashwin chose his magical delivery against South Africa in the 2014 World T20 semifinal where he produced an absolute beauty to dismiss Hashim Amla and the ball was even hailed as the “T20 ball of the century” by former Australia international Adam Gilchrist. For Tests, he chose the man of the series award in the 2016 series against West Indies where he scored 235 runs with two centuries and claimed 17 wickets to help India register their biggest Test series victory on the Caribbean soil.

“For T20s, it was surely my ball against Hashim Amla. For ODIs, the win in the Champions Trophy final in 2013. For Tests, I will go with the man of the series award in the away series against West Indies,” Ashwin said.

The off-spinner was also asked to choose his three favourite colleagues and his choices included three of his teammates and one team staff.

“Cheteshwar Pujara for sure. I like Shikhar Dhawan too as he is a lot of fun. I used to like Shankar Basu (former Head Strength and Conditioning Coach) a lot. Also Virat as he can have interesting conversations all the time,” he answered.

Ashwin revealed that he likes to take souvenirs from the matches he has played in and his house is filled with them.

“Every time I get a five wicket haul, the match ball ends up safely in my cabinet. Every time I produce an impactful performance, I take a stump. So my house is actually filled with souvenirs. I have played 71 Tests and I think I have collected around 60 souvenirs.”