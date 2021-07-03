'100 is the best you can be at but he operates at 200': KL Rahul on what makes Virat Kohli a 'different sort of captain'

Skipper Virat Kohli may occasionally be at the eye of the storm, but there is nothing taking away from the fact that he is a terrific captain. Under him, the Indian cricket team has revolutionised itself in terms of fitness and fighting spirit. No total is considered big enough to chase or moderate enough to defend, because Kohli has instilled such a positive self-belief in this team. In Tests, Kohli is India's most capped and successful captain, having led the team in 61 matches, out of which he's won 33.

Kohli's captaincy has many takers in the team and one of them is KL Rahul. The opening batsman has been a supporter of Kohli – his batting and captaincy alike – and never shies away from having his say. In a recent conversation with Forbes India, Rahul weighed in on Kohli's captaincy, explaining what distinguishes him from the rest.

"Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200. 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200. He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200," Rahul said.

Kohli may draw flak from the cricket fraternity for not winning an ICC trophy yet as captain, but the 32-year-old is heck of a leader. He has led India in 95 ODIs, winning 65 of them, which indicates a win percentage of 70.43. In T20Is, Kohli has led India 45 times and emerged winner on 27 occasions – a win percentage of 65.11. Under him. India have finished at the top of the ICC rankings for five straight years and also achieved a Test series win in Australia after 71 long years.

However, the one think lacking in Kohli's captaincy is an ICC trophy. Thrice India have come close to lifting it under Kohli, but stumbled at the last hurdle such as in the Champions Trophy 2017, 2019 World Cup and the recently-concluded World Test Championship final.