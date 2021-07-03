'It is ridiculous': Ashwin on Kohli's best-of-three WTC final comment, says Virat 'never demanded something'

India lost the first-ever World Test Championship final to New Zealand by eight wickets at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Team India's performance in the WTC final was criticised by many former cricketers and fans alike as the batsmen and bowlers failed to perform at their best in the all-important match. After the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli was asked at the presentation ceremony about anything he would have done differently in the final.

Kohli had said that WTC final could be a best of three series rather than a one-off Test, which triggered a lot of debate and comments on Twitter and it has led to Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin coming to the defence of Kohli. Ashwin commented that the India captain only expressed his opinion that the WTC final should be a best of three series rather than a one-off Test but never demanded the format to be changed.

"I happened to hear people saying that Virat Kohli asked for three Tests to be played for the WTC final but it is ridiculous. After the match got over, (former England player and renowned cricket writer) Michael Atherton had asked what he could have done differently in the WTC. Virat replied in a particular context that if three matches are played, then adaptability and comeback for a team are possible. But he never demanded something," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The Indian players, who were part of the WTC squad, are currently on a three-week break before they reassemble in the UK on July 14 for the five Tests against England beginning in Nottingham from August 4. Ashwin feels this break is very important for the players.

"We were in the bubble throughout. So, after a long time, we are able to get some fresh air and step out," the off-spinner said.